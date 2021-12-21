Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day, critical cases at over 1,000 again
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases were below 6,000 for the second day in a row Tuesday, but the number of new critically ill patients exceeded 1,000 again.
The country added 5,202 more COVID-19 cases, including 5,144 local infections, bringing the cumulative total to 575,615, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(2nd LD) Senior presidential aide resigns after son used dad's name on job applications
SEOUL -- The senior presidential secretary for civil affairs resigned Tuesday after his son was found to have used his father's name on job applications.
Kim Jin-kook tendered his resignation as soon as he arrived at work Tuesday, and President Moon Jae-in immediately accepted the offer, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
China, Russia agree to cooperate for 'constructive' roles on Korea peace: ministry
BEIJING -- China and Russia had senior-level telephone consultations on Korean Peninsula issues and agreed to maintain close cooperation for "constructive roles" for a political resolution to the issues, according to Beijing's foreign ministry Tuesday.
During the session held the previous day, Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese government's special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, exchanged views about the regional situation.
N. Korean leader 3rd most searched politician online in 2021: data
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is the third most searched politician by internet users worldwide this year, data showed Tuesday.
Online searches for Kim totaled a monthly average of 1.9 million, behind U.S. President Joe Biden, who topped the list with 7 million searches, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with 2 million, according to German data analytics firm Statista.
S. Korea halts Canadian beef imports
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday suspended quarantine inspections of Canadian beef following the discovery of a mad cow case in the North American country.
The agriculture ministry said the move effectively banning imports went into effect four days after Canada confirmed a cow in Alberta was infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), also known as mad cow disease.
S. Korea to increase investment to double supply of eco-friendly cars
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to spend 2.4 trillion won (US$2 billion) next year to help double the accumulated sale of hydrogen and electric cars, the finance minister said Tuesday, in the latest move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government plans to provide more subsidies and other incentives to increase the supply of zero-emission vehicles.
Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the key index's recent plunge.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.29 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,977.29 points as of 11:20 a.m.
'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history
SEOUL -- The romance series "Snowdrop" has sparked criticism that it distorted the history of South Korea's pro-democracy movement of the late 1980s, prompting calls for the show's cancellation and withdrawals of corporate sponsorship.
The weekend primetime drama on JTBC is about a romantic relationship between Young-ro, a female South Korean university student, and Su-ho, a North Korean spy, before the 1987 presidential election.
