PPP chief offers to step down from presidential campaign leadership amid internal feud
16:12 December 21, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said Tuesday he will quit all his positions in the party's presidential campaign committee following a dispute with a senior member of the committee.
Lee Jun-seok announced his departure at a press briefing at the National Assembly after Rep. Cho Su-jin, the PPP campaign's communications chief, reportedly disobeyed his order and said she would listen only to the party's presidential nominee, Yoon Suk-yeol.
Lee, however, said he will continue to serve as the party's chairman.
