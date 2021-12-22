(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 22)
Nothing but populism
Ruling camp hit for abrupt tax policy shift
The Moon Jae-in administration and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) have decided to overhaul the government's tax policy to relieve the growing tax burden on homeowners. Yet, they cannot avoid criticism for pursuing a policy shift to help the DPK's presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, win in the March 9 poll.
The decision came Monday, two days after Lee requested his party and the government to apply this year's officially appraised home prices to calculate next year's property taxes. The ruling camp has accepted the request to increase Lee's chances in the election. Simply put, the government and the DPK are hell-bent on extending their rule by supporting Lee. Their move is nothing but populism that could undermine democracy.
The Moon administration has already come under criticism for imposing heavier taxes on homeowners, particularly those possessing two or more homes, to fight property speculation. It should have expanded the supply of new homes to stabilize runaway housing prices. Increasing only taxes has raised the financial burden on homeowners without bringing speculation under control. It has also inflamed a public backlash.
In this regard, it is necessary to ease tax burdens on owners of only one home who have nothing to do with property speculation. However, it is nonsense for the government and the DPK to change their tax policy so abruptly, simply to help Lee garner votes. The Moon administration had turned a deaf ear on growing voices for easing the tax burden on landlords. It had vowed to maintain the punitive taxes to win the fight against speculation.
But all of a sudden, the government and the DPK have reversed their firm position, calling into question the legitimacy of the policy. This reversal will certainly lead to a loss of policy coherence and ultimately send a wrong signal to the volatile property market. It is also unprecedented to use this year's appraised home prices to calculate property taxes for next year. This could damage the country's tax system.
The government-appraised home prices, which serve as the basis for property taxes, jumped 19 percent this year from 2020. They are also expected to rise further by up to 30 percent next year, meaning that homeowners will have to pay much higher property taxes. It is true that the growing tax burden is prompting voters to turn their backs on the ruling party candidate.
Nevertheless, it is wrong to push for a change in the tax policy only for political gains without having sufficient discussions. Such a shift should be based on national consensus. More worrisome is that Lee has also promised to suspend the levying of a punitive capital gains tax on owners of multiple homes temporarily for one year. Lee shows no sign of retracting his promise although Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum expressed opposition to it Tuesday.
Easing the tax burden with less than three months left before the presidential poll could be seen as "buying votes" for the ruling party candidate. The government also risks damaging its principle of maintaining political neutrality in elections. Our nation will have no future if populism prevails.
