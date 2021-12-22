(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 22)

A failed policy requires a formal apology and fundamental change. The government one day could announce it will be taxing according to the appraisal value. Taxation must be predictable. The DP plans to legalize the move during an ad hoc session of the National Assembly in December. The party may merely be buying time to pass the presidential election. The DP must stop politicizing real estate policy and address the fundamental housing problem by moderating the pace of increases in appraisal value.

