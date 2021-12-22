Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open steeply higher on U.S. stock rallies

09:36 December 22, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply higher Wednesday, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street that stemmed from easing fears about the impact of the omicron variant on the global economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 18.95 points, or 0.64 percent, to trade at 2,993.98 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI got off to a bullish start, led by tech and auto advances.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 2.4 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.6 percent, largely on optimism that the symptoms of the omicron strain are not as severe.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.41 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 2.41 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.93 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.22 percent.

Among losers, giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 1.4 percent, with Celltrion decreasing 0.73 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,190.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.15 percent from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK