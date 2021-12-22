Go to Contents
S. Korea to give US$2 mln in aid to typhoon-hit Philippines

14:24 December 22, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it will provide the Philippines with US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid, as the country has suffered major typhoon damage.

The powerful Typhoon Rai struck the southern and central parts of the Southeast Asian country last week, resulting in at least 375 deaths while leaving around 440,000 displaced.

"We hope that the aid will help the Philippines' efforts to recover from the damage and that its people will return to their daily lives at an early date," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

