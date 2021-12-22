Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases spiked to above 7,000 on Wednesday, and the number of critically ill patients surged to a record high.
The country added 7,456 more COVID-19 cases, including 7,365 local infections, bringing the cumulative total to 583,065, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to prevent foreigners' illegal property transactions
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Wednesday the government will closely monitor foreigners' real estate transactions in a bid to prevent cross-border flows of illegal funds and crack down on dubious deals.
The government unveiled a set of measures to prevent foreigners from illegally buying real estate as some non-residents are found to have taken undue profits from property transactions.
-----------------
S. Korea to secure 10,000 extra beds for COVID-19 patients by mid-Jan.: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will secure an additional 10,000 hospital beds for patients with moderate to serious cases of COVID-19 by the middle of next month, raising their total number to 25,000, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday.
The plan comes as the country has experienced a shortage of hospital beds due to alarming increases in the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients.
-----------------
Seoul stocks up late morning on Wall Street rallies
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street amid easing fears about the impact of the omicron variant on the global economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.72 points, or 0.23 percent, to trade at 2,981.75 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
Lee pledges to complete moon landing project by 2030
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged Wednesday to complete the country's first moon landing project by 2030 if elected in the March presidential poll.
The Democratic Party (DP) nominee also said he will establish a new position of deputy prime minister for science, technology and innovation to oversee planning and budget issues in the science industry.
-----------------
SK Holdings, group chief Chey fined 1.6 bln won over alleged unfair biz case
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has decided to fine SK Holdings Co. and group chief Chey Tae-won a combined 1.6 billion won (US$1.3 million) on allegations that he unfairly received huge profits from the company's 2017 business deal.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has been investigating allegations that SK Holdings, SK Group's holding company, deliberately helped Chey gain undue profits in the process of its purchase of LG Siltron Co., a producer of wafers used in chip manufacturing.
