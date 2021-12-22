Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
S. Korea's cancellation of invitation of Taiwan minister in line with diplomatic principles: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- South Korea's decision to cancel an invitation of a Taiwanese minister to a global technology conference was made in accordance with its diplomatic principles, rather than to avoid antagonizing China, a senior presidential official said Wednesday.
The Taiwanese digital minister, Tang Feng, had been invited to speak at the conference in Seoul on the technology revolution last Thursday, which was hosted by South Korea's presidential committee on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.N. Command investigating alleged armistice breaches following Yoon's DMZ trip
SEOUL -- The U.S.-led U.N. Command (UNC) is investigating alleged armistice rule violations in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, its officials said Wednesday after the main opposition People Power Party's presidential nominee visited a border unit there.
On Monday, Yoon Suk-yeol in military uniform visited a frontline observation post of the South Korean Army's 3rd Infantry Division, also known as Baekgol Unit, as he stepped up his campaign ahead of the March 9 presidential poll.
-----------------
N. Korean economy unlikely to face imminent crisis despite sanctions, COVID-19: experts
SEOUL -- North Korea's economy is unlikely to face an imminent crisis despite struggles stemming from crippling sanctions and border restrictions due to anti-virus efforts, experts said Wednesday.
The North has continued imports of essential economic materials, such as crude oil and fertilizers, which lessens the chances of its industries becoming paralyzed, Choi Ji-young, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Struggling small merchants hold rally against business curfews, vaccine pass system
SEOUL -- Hundreds of restaurant and other small business owners demonstrated in Seoul on Wednesday, demanding the government scrap the toughed social distancing rules and operating hour curfews that they say would crush their businesses already struggling amid the prolonged pandemic.
Some 300 members of the so-called national emergency association of small business against COVID-19 gathered near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul to protest the reintroduction of strict distancing and business rules since Saturday.
-----------------
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
DAEJEON -- A man who stunned the nation earlier this year by sexually assaulting and killing a 20-month-old baby girl was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a court in the central city of Daejeon on Wednesday.
The Daejeon District Court handed down the sentence to the 29-year-old man, identified only by his surname Yang, after convicting him of raping and killing the baby daughter of his live-in girlfriend in June.
-----------------
S. Korea begins review of Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill
SEOUL -- South Korea's drug safety agency said Wednesday that it has begun reviewing an emergency authorization of U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc.'s oral drug to treat COVID-19.
Paxlovid is the antiviral pill for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients at increased risk of hospitalization or death, according to Pfizer and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
-----------------
Late climber Kim Hong-bin inducted into S. Korean Sports Hall of Fame
SEOUL -- The late South Korean mountaineer Kim Hong-bin was inducted into the country's Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday, five months after he went missing following a record-setting climb of an eight-thousander in the Himalayas.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) posthumously honored Kim as its "Sports Hero" for 2021 in a ceremony held at Olympic Park in Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 2nd session amid tech gains, easing virus scare
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed up for the second straight session Wednesday, led by chipmaker gains and easing fear about the omicron variant of the new coronavirus. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 9.45 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 2,984.48 points.
