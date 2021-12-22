LG Twins sign ex-Dinos closer Kim Jin-sung
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins signed a veteran reliever Kim Jin-sung on Wednesday, extending a lifeline to the 36-year-old former closer waived by the NC Dinos last month.
The Twins said the nine-year Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) veteran brings a wealth of experience and a proven strikeout ability. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The late bloomer made his KBO debut with the Dinos in 2013, 10 years after he was drafted by the then SK Wyverns in the sixth round.
By his second season with the Dinos, Kim emerged as the closer, recording 25 saves with a 4.10 ERA in 58 appearances.
As a setup man over the next three seasons, Kim collected 41 holds. He enjoyed his best season in 2017, going 10-5 with 15 holds and a 3.61 ERA over 89 2/3 innings.
During the Dinos' Korean Series title run in 2020, Kim memorably pitched in all six games of the championship round, tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings in relief while picking up three holds.
Kim struggled to a 7.17 ERA in 42 games this year, prompting the Dinos to dump him after the season.
With 514 strikeouts in 494 2/3 innings, Kim's 9.35 strikeouts per nine innings put him fifth among active KBO relievers with at least 300 innings pitched.
