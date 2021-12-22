Ex-MLB pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong unable to reach agreement with Kia Tigers in KBO
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Former major league pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong couldn't come to an agreement with his ex-South Korean club, Kia Tigers, despite lengthy negotiations Wednesday.
The Tigers said they made a final offer to the free agent left-hander during their meeting at the team's home park, Gwangju-Kia Champions Field, in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul. According to the Tigers, Yang asked for more time to ponder the proposal.
The two sides agreed not to disclose further details from their talks Wednesday. The Tigers said they will try to schedule another meeting with Yang.
The 33-year-old made his KBO debut with the Tigers in 2007 and spent 14 seasons with them before signing a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers in February this year. He made 12 big league appearances, including four starts, for the Rangers, and went 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA. In 10 minor league games, Yang had an identical 0-3 record and a 5.60 ERA.
As a free agent after the end of the season, Yang decided to continue his career in the KBO. Barely a week after Yang returned to South Korea in October, the Tigers released a statement saying Yang had expressed interest in a reunion with the club and that they would negotiate in good faith to bring back their former MVP-winning ace.
Industry sources have said the Tigers and Yang haven't been able to narrow their differences on the amount of guaranteed money.
The Tigers are said to have offered more in incentives than in the guaranteed portion of the deal, while Yang is apparently seeking a more substantial amount of guaranteed salary.
A long-time Tigers icon, Yang won both the regular season and the Korean Series MVP awards in 2017. The two-time ERA champion has been one of the most durable starters in the KBO over the past several years.
