Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:07 December 23, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- More hospital beds, medical staff secured to fight COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Property holding taxes to be hiked again (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't remains firm over heavy taxation on multiple home owners (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party differ on adjusting property holding taxes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to secure 25,000 hospital beds for critically ill patients (Segye Times)
-- State-assessed property prices to jump over 10 percent next year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- CIO under fire for illegal surveillance of lawmakers, others (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to secure more hospital beds and staff for up to 10,000 new virus cases (Hankyoreh)
-- More medical workers needed to deal with surging virus cases (Hankook Ilbo)
-- State-assessed prices of land log 10 percent rise for 2nd year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SK hynix gets China's approval for Intel NAND biz takeover (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Second Seongnam official dies (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Bristling over virus restrictions, small businesses stage protest (Korea Herald)
-- Korean conglomerate leadership becoming younger, and more agile (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK