(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 23)
Shameful infighting
--Main opposition party losing public trust--
It is a pity to see the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) engrossed in a severe internal feud again since its Chairman Lee Jun-seok stepped down from all of his positions in the presidential election committee Tuesday following a dispute with a senior party lawmaker. During a press conference at the National Assembly, Lee said he was departing from the posts as the committee's standing co-chair and head of publicity and media relations.
Lee's announcement caught the public off guard, since it came only 18 days after he returned to the committee's positions, ending a brawl with the party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol. It is inappropriate for Lee to quit such posts twice in only one month despite his role as a standing committee co-chair in charge of the overall election campaign. Lee and his party should be ashamed of this. And Yoon cannot deflect criticism as he maintained a tepid attitude, failing to prevent such a row.
Lee was engaged in a war of words with Rep. Cho Su-jin, the campaign's communications chief, who defied his order, saying she will only obey the presidential candidate. Conveying the candidate's message, Cho called on the party and its lawmakers to take more proactive steps in tackling issues related to Yoon's wife, Kim Keon-hee, including her alleged false credentials in applying for lecturing posts at colleges. In response, Lee asked Cho to pay heed to the party's alleged internal offensives against him and Kim Chong-in, chairman of the campaign committee, in a show of displeasure over some close aides to Yoon.
Lee's associates said Wednesday that what mattered most was Yoon's close confidants inside the campaign headquarters. Political pundits say Lee's move was due to his pent-up grievance against Yoon and his aides. Cho has also been serving as Yoon's "messenger within the party" along with her post as communications chief. This shows a typical power struggle between the young party leader and the presidential candidate to gain the upper hand in the campaign process.
Rep. Cho deserves criticism for challenging the party's hierarchy by disobeying Lee's order. However, Lee has also come under fire for his narrow-mindedness by occasionally threatening to quit the posts. But what matters most is that Yoon has done little to fix the problem. His hands-off approach has deepened the internal conflict. What is dumbfounding is that Yoon described the party's infighting as a proof of "democracy" when answering questions from journalists over the matter.
Yoon should act more responsibly and play a leading role in settling the conflict. He needs to more sternly manage his associates who have been under criticism for stoking factional strife. Yoon should carefully listen to what Lee said in the press briefing: "It is the candidate himself who should take indefinite responsibility for whatever the election results are."
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)