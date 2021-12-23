(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 23)

Lee's announcement caught the public off guard, since it came only 18 days after he returned to the committee's positions, ending a brawl with the party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol. It is inappropriate for Lee to quit such posts twice in only one month despite his role as a standing committee co-chair in charge of the overall election campaign. Lee and his party should be ashamed of this. And Yoon cannot deflect criticism as he maintained a tepid attitude, failing to prevent such a row.