Led by Olympic medalists, S. Korea earns 13 quotas in speed skating at Beijing 2022

South Korea captured seven medals in speed skating on home ice at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Five medalists from that competition will be back in Beijing: the men's mass start champion Lee Seung-hoon, the men's 500m silver medalist Cha Min-kyu, the men's 1,500m bronze medalist Kim Min-seok, the men's team pursuit silver medalist Chung Jae-won, and the women's mass start silver medalist Kim Bo-reum.