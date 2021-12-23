Go to Contents
Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning after weak start

11:32 December 23, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher Thursday, largely as foreign and institutional investors swung to net buyers.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.19 points, or 0.31 percent, to trade at 2,993.67 points as of 11:20 a.m.

The market was bolstered by a rebound in chip heavyweights and tech advances.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.63 percent, and LG Electronics surged 6.56 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.

Hyundai Motor moved up 0.97 percent, and chemical giant LG Chem advanced 0.64 percent.

Among losers, pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 1.33 percent, and internet portal operator Naver declined 0.66 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,188.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close.

