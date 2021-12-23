Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 7,000, but critical cases, deaths hit record highs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 7,000 on Thursday, but critical cases and deaths surged to record highs as the country has reimposed antivirus restrictions amid the resurgence of infections and spread of the omicron variant.
The country added 6,919 more COVID-19 cases, including 6,856 local infections, bringing the cumulative total to 589,978, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
S. Korea, China set for high-level strategic talks on regional security, global issues
SEOUL -- South Korea and China will hold high-level strategic talks on Thursday, the first of its kind between the two sides in more than four years, to discuss bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues, Seoul officials said.
Choi Jong-kun, first vice foreign minister, and his Chinese counterpart Le Yucheng will lead the 9th Strategic Dialogue meeting to be held via video links in the afternoon. The two countries held the 8th session in June 2017.
(LEAD) Housing prices, household debt are major risks to financial stability: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial system has remained stable, but a rise in housing prices and high household debt serve as major potential risks to financial stability, a central bank report showed Thursday.
In a biannual report on financial stability, the Bank of Korea (BOK) called for policy efforts to stabilize the housing market and curb the growth of household debt, raising the need to ease the high level of financial imbalances.
Military reports 26 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases, including 23 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,027.
Of the new cases, 12 are from the Army, six from the Air Force, five from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, one from the Navy, and one from the Marine Corps, the ministry said.
Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning after weak start
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher Thursday, largely as foreign and institutional investors swung to net buyers.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.19 points, or 0.31 percent, to trade at 2,993.67 points as of 11:20 a.m.
BOK able to borrow short-term dollar funding from Fed by using Treasury holdings
SEOUL -- South Korea will be able to borrow up to US$60 billion from the U.S. Federal Reserve's "repo facility" designed to help countries secure overnight dollar funding by using their holdings of U.S. Treasury securities, the central bank said Thursday.
The deal reached with the Federal Reserve on Tuesday (U.S. time) will allow the Bank of Korea (BOK) to exchange its U.S. Treasury holdings for dollars through the Foreign and International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) Repo Facility at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, according to the central bank.
