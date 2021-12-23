Go to Contents
Ex-PM Lee Nak-yon formally joins Lee Jae-myung's campaign

16:52 December 23, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon formally joined the campaign of ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Thursday in a move expected to widen the latter's appeal to voters in the nation's southwestern region.

Lee Nak-yon announced his decision after meeting with the Democratic Party (DP) nominee over lunch, saying the two agreed to co-chair a campaign committee for "national vision and integration."

The former prime minister has commanded the support of voters in Honam, a DP stronghold that comprises the city of Gwangju and South and North Jeolla Provinces, making him a potential rallying force for Lee's campaign.

Lee Jae-myung (R), the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, shakes hands with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon after talks at a restaurant in Seoul on Dec. 23, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"Lee Jae-myung and I agreed to work together for the Democratic Party's victory," Lee Nak-yon told reporters after their meeting. "I may say things at times from now on that are in a slightly different vein than the candidate or the party, and the candidate said he would accept that."

The two competed in the DP presidential primaries, a bitter battle that ended with Lee Nak-yon as the runner-up.

The former prime minister has since kept a low profile, although he did earlier accept the title of standing adviser for Lee's campaign.

The new committee co-chaired by the two men will launch next Monday with the aim of devising tasks for the next administration in addressing the COVID-19 crisis, income polarization, political reform, peace on the Korean Peninsula and national integration.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

