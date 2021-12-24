Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 24
Korean-language dailies
-- Daily COVID-19 deaths reach 109 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 pills, 'pills will be game changer' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Former President Park Geun-hye to be pardoned (Donga llbo)
-- COVID-19 pills to be brought into S. Korea as early as Jan. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 76.4 pct of voters in 20s could change which presidential candidate they support (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 pills: S. Korea's 70,000 pills vs Japan's 2 mln (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Woes over scrambling for COVID-19 pills loom (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol releases tax reduction pledges for property rich (Hankyoreh)
-- Support rate of voters in 30s: Lee 35 pct vs Yoon 21 pct (Hankook libo)
-- Yoon: Next year's declared property value to fall to level of 2020 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor scraps division for internal combustion engine (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Covid patients told to get out, make way for arrivals (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 210 patients ordered out of ICUs as pandemic overload worsens (Korea Herald)
-- 'Housing bubble biggest risk to Korea economy' (Korea Times)
