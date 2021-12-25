Go to Contents
09:00 December 25, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Candlelight government pardons Park Geun-hye (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- About 70 days left to presidential election, Park Geun-hye receives pardon (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon orders Park Geun-hye's pardon, carried out after voting (Donga llbo)
-- Variable to presidential election as both Yoon, Lee worry about breakaway of supporters (Segye Times)
-- Park Geun-hye inserted in scheme of 'saving my side' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 75 days left to presidential election, Park gets sudden pardon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Men in their 20s and anti-feminism (Hankyoreh)
-- Pardon concealing storm as 2 months remaining to presidental election (Hankook libo)
-- Moon grants special pardon to Park, shakes political community with 2 months remaining to presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Foreigners' 'sell Korea' at greatest level, only Korean stock market out of breath (Korea Economic Daily)
