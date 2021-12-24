Go to Contents
COVAX allocates 1.29 mln additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to N. Korea

09:26 December 24, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has assigned 1.29 million doses of additional COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea, a U.N. website showed Friday.

According to the U.N. Children's Fund's COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, the addition increases the number of vaccines allocated to North Korea to 8.12 million doses.

The number is up from the previously known 6.83 million, including 4.7 million doses of COVAX allocated to the North last month.

The type of the newly allocated vaccines was not immediately known, with COVAX having assigned AstraZeneca's vaccines for the North in its previous decisions.

The total amount is enough to inoculate around 16 percent of the North's population, though the doses have yet to be shipped to the reclusive country.

North Korea has imposed a strict border lockdown to stave off the virus since last year and claims to be coronavirus-free.

In this undated file photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 4, 2020, an official disinfects a bus in Pyongyang amid the coronavirus pandemic. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

