Seoul shares open higher on U.S. gains

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.9 percent to 80,600 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 1.6 percent to 129,500 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 1.9 percent to 213,000 won, and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. was up 0.3 percent to 29,300 won.