S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye: gov't
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Park Geun-hye, the former convicted president currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, was included among beneficiaries of President Moon Jae-in's special amnesty for the new year, the government announced Friday.
Park has been serving a combined 22-year prison sentence since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal.
The amnesty of the 69-year-old former president was decided in consideration of her deteriorating health.
This year, Park was hospitalized three times due to chronic shoulder and lower back pain. In 2019, she received shoulder surgery.
Granting a pardon to Park is expected to have a significant impact on next March's presidential election, as Park has commanded the support of voters in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, a stronghold of the main opposition People Power Party.
