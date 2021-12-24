Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreign commercial vehicles-Nov sales

Sales of imported commercial cars dip 23 pct in Nov.

09:50 December 24, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 23 percent in November from a year earlier amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, an industry association said Friday.

The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles declined to 360 units last month from 468 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.

Decreased sales of MAN, Scania, and Mercedes-Benz trucks weighed on the monthly result, KAIDA said.

From January to November, imported commercial car sales rose 18 percent to 4,557 units from 3,849 during the same period of last year, it said.

Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.

Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.

Sales of imported commercial cars dip 23 pct in Nov. - 1


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK