Military reports 37 more COVID-19 cases
10:18 December 24, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 37 additional COVID-19 cases, including 30 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,064.
Of the new cases, 24 are from the Army, six from the Navy, four from the Air Force, two from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and one from the Marine Corps, the ministry said.
Currently, 286 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,273 are breakthrough cases.
