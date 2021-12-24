Seoul stocks up late Fri. morning amid eased omicron concerns
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains late Friday morning amid optimism that the global economy will keep growing next year despite the spreading omicron virus strain.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.95 points, or 0.47 percent, to 3,012.12 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor sentiment was buoyed as the omicron variant is highly infectious but less likely to lead to hospitalization, analysts said.
"The index advanced due to solid U.S. economic data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization of Merck & Co.'s COVID-19 pill after approving a similar treatment from Pfizer Inc.," Kim Se-hyeon, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
The latest U.S. data showed that consumer sentiment improved, new home sales increased, and durable goods orders exceeded forecasts.
Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 590 billion won (US$497 million) worth of stocks, while individuals offloaded stocks valued at 595 billion won.
Large-cap stocks advanced across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.6 percent to 80,300 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.4 percent to 128,000 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 2.4 percent to 214,000 won.
Among losers, dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. fell 1.2 percent to 84,000 won, leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. declined 0.6 percent to 176,000 won, and leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. shed 1.6 percent to 624,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.70 won from the previous session's lose.
