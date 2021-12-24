Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
Ex-President Park pardoned due to national unity, poor health: Moon
SEOUL-- President Moon Jae-in said Friday that he granted a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, to bolster national unity and in consideration of her deteriorating health.
Moon said he decided to pardon Park and exonerate former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook because there is "desperate need for national unity and humble inclusiveness," presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
-------------------------
Parties gauge impact of ex-president Park's pardon on upcoming presidential election
SEOUL -- A special pardon of former President Park Geun-hye stoked contrasting responses from political parties on Friday, as they began to gauge its impact on the upcoming presidential election.
The government decided to grant a special New Year's pardon to Park, currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, for national unity and due to her deteriorating health. The 69-year-old has been locked up since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal.
--------------------------
Ex-President Park expresses gratitude for pardon: Park's lawyer
SEOUL -- Ex-President Park Geun-hye expressed gratitude for her pardon to President Moon Jae-in shortly after the announcement of Moon's decision to grant a special pardon to her, her lawyer said Friday.
President Moon Jae-in said earlier in the day that he granted a special pardon to former President Park, currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, to bolster national unity and in consideration of her deteriorating health.
-------------------------
New COVID-19 cases fall below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases hit record high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 7,000 on Friday for the second day in a row on the back of antivirus restrictions, but critical cases surged to a record high again.
The country added 6,233 more COVID-19 cases, including 6,163 local infections, bringing the cumulative total to 596,209, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
------------------------
S. Korea in final stage of signing contract for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea is in the final stage of signing a contract with U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc. to get its oral drug for COVID-19, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.
"The government has been discussing a purchasing deal with Pfizer for a volume that is much more than our previously announced plan of 70,000 people," Kim said during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.
---------------------
BOK to adjust monetary policy next year amid inflation woes
SEOUL-- South Korea's central bank said Friday that it will "appropriately" adjust its monetary policy next year, given a variety of factors that could quicken inflation, suggesting that it will maintain the move to hike the key interest rate.
In a report laying out its monetary policy direction for 2022, the Bank of Korea (BOK) also expected that the country's inflation will run in its 2 percent target range next year but expressed concerns over intensifying upward pressure from global supply disruptions and a rebound in consumption.
---------------------
COVAX allocates 1.29 mln additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to N. Korea
SEOUL -- The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has assigned 1.29 million doses of additional COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea, a U.N. website showed Friday.
According to the U.N. Children's Fund's COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, the addition increases the number of vaccines allocated to North Korea to 8.12 million doses.
The number is up from the previously known 6.83 million, including 4.7 million doses of COVAX allocated to the North last month.
---------------------
Seoul stocks up late Fri. morning amid eased omicron concerns
SEOUL -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains late Friday morning amid optimism that the global economy will keep growing next year despite the spreading omicron virus strain.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.95 points, or 0.47 percent, to 3,012.12 points as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)