Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Dec. 20 -- S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
21 -- N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says
22 -- Cold wave to hit N. Korea as it prepares to mark leader's 10 years in power
Biden bans nonhumanitarian aid to N. Korea for human trafficking
23 -- N. Korea's economy tanks 4.5 pct in 2020 on sanctions, pandemic
China's top envoy to N. Korea to return home after delay due to COVID-19
24 -- COVAX allocates 1.29 mln additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to N. Korea
