Air Premia opens cargo flights to Singapore

15:57 December 24, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean budget carrier Air Premia Co. said Friday it has opened its first international cargo flight to Singapore to focus on the cargo business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Premia plans to operate the Incheon-Singapore route every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The company said it will consider starting passenger flights to Singapore depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also plans to review whether to operate cargo flights to Vietnam next month.

Air Premia's Boeing 787-9 jet is a medium-sized aircraft with a cargo load of 16 to 18 tons.

In July, the carrier obtained government approval to use its aircraft for commercial purposes.

This file photo provided by Air Premia shows its B787-9 passenger jet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

