Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Christmas #Moon Jae-in

Moon wishes everyone a 'caring, hopeful' Christmas

10:53 December 25, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Saturday expressed hope that Christmas will serve as a day to care and give hope to each other as he also delivered message of encouragement to people suffering from COVID-19.

"Helping hands that look around to see whether our neighbor is sick, eating meals, living in a warm room would be the heart of Jesus," Moon wrote in his message posted on Twitter on Christmas morning. "We are heading to a light. We will do our best to make the world a warmer place."

Moon's Christmas message, which was also posted on Facebook, came a day after the government announced its decision to give clemency to 3,094 convicts, including a pardon of former President Park Geun-hye, for national unity and humble inclusiveness.

Moon also consoled people suffering from COVID-19 amid the country's fight against the virus.

"I want to give my heart of consolation to people suffering from the novel coronavirus, especially to those who have lost their family members and patients in hospital beds," he said.

President Moon Jae-in (C) encourages medical staff during his visit to Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul on Dec. 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK