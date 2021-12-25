Go to Contents
Military reports 25 more COVID-19 cases

10:54 December 25, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministy on Saturday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases, with 24 of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload in the military to 3,089.

Of the new cases, five are from the Army, 13 from the Navy, five from the Air Force, two from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

Of the total military caseload, 1,297 are breakthrough cases.

The military plans to complete its booster shot program, which began last Monday, by Jan. 14.

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2021, shows soldiers heading to Seoul Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

