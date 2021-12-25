Go to Contents
14:00 December 25, 2021

Dec. 26

1948 -- USSR forces complete withdrawal from North Korea.

1962 -- South Korea makes public a fifth amendment to its Constitution, which stipulates rules governing the presidency and creates a unicameral legislature.

1974 -- The Dong-A Ilbo, a daily newspaper, begins to suffer from a lack of advertising money as it comes under pressure from Seoul's authoritative regime. The pressure continues for seven months.

1980 -- South Korea's national security legislation council, which was formed by a military regime founded after a coup, passes a media control
law.

1996 -- The ruling New Korea Party passes 11 revision bills, including several addressing the controversial National Security and Labor laws, in seven minutes without the presence of opposition parties.

2010 -- A chartered Korean Air plane carrying 235 South Koreans out of strife-torn Libya arrives in Seoul.

2011 -- A former South Korean first lady and the chairwoman of Hyundai Group meet with new North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, as they pay respects to late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

2018 -- The two Koreas hold a groundbreaking ceremony for an inter-Korean railway and road project at Panmun Station in the North's border town of Kaesong.
