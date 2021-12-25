(LEAD) RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- BTS' vocalist Jin and rapper RM have tested positive for the coronavirus, their management agency said Saturday.
The announcement came a day after the agency, Big Hit Music, confirmed that Suga, another member of the seven-member K-pop superband, has been infected with the virus.
"RM and Jin were confirmed virus-positive this evening," the agency said, adding that RM is not showing any symptoms in particular but Jin has a slight fever.
They are undergoing treatment at home in compliance with the instructions from health authorities, the agency said.
The members returned home Friday after visiting Los Angeles from Nov. 27-28 and early this month on a concert schedule.
Both RM and Jin had tested negative in earlier diagnostic tests, the agency added.
