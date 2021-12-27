Go to Contents
07:07 December 27, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon under criticism for abuse of special pardon for ex-President Park (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to come up with measures to relieve property tax burden (Donga llbo)
-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes (Segye Times)
-- Countermeasures against China should be included in S. Korea-U.S. joint operation plan: Abrams (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Current vaccines insufficient to stop omicron: research (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's wife apologizes for false records without detailed explanation (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon's wife apologizes for falsifying past records (Hankook libo)
-- Electric car batteries, robots, hydrogen, other industries to lead S. Korea's economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chinese firms raise prices of key materials for electric car batteries after urea shortage (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon's wife apologizes for false credentials (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cold wave, snow hit S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's wife publicly apologizes for falsified credentials (Korea Times)
(END)

