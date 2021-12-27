(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 27)

A Cheong Wa Dae official said that the president seems to have considered her deteriorating health in deciding to pardon her. However, given that he pardoned her when just 75 days were left to the presidential election, it is hard to avoid the impression that it may have been politically motivated. To pardon Park is an issue that may embarrass Yoon Suk-yeol, presidential candidate of the opposition People Power Party, who led one of the special counsel teams that investigated and indicted Park.