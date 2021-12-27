Go to Contents
S. Korea inks deal to mass-produce advanced ground communication devices

10:04 December 27, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has signed a contract to mass-produce ground communication devices for joint operations with the military's new satellite launched last year, the arms procurement agency said Monday.

Under the deal, two local defense firms -- LIG Nex1 Co. and Hanwha Systems Co. -- will produce eight different ground-based communication devices through 2025 with a budget of 888.5 billion won (US$748.5 million), according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The military launched its first communication satellite, the Anasis-II, in 2020 atop a rocket manufactured by U.S. commercial space firm SpaceX.

The satellite project is expected to enhance the military's capabilities to cope with network-centric warfare based on increased transmission capacity and security, the agency said.

"The mass production of ground-based devices for the military's satellite information system will enhance its defense capabilities and also contribute to the development of the space defense industry," DAPA said in a statement.

This image provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Dec. 27, 2021, shows the concept of the military's communication system based on the Anasis-II satellite. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

