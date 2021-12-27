Go to Contents
SM launches new female supergroup

10:11 December 27, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- SM Entertainment, a leading K-pop agency, formed a new supergroup Monday with seven of its top female artists.

GOT the beat consists of diva BoA; Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation; Seulgi and Wendy of Red Velvet and Karina and Winter of aespa.

It is the first group formed under SM's broader project titled "Girls On Top (GOT)" for debuting new female units with leading artists managed by the company.

The new septet will debut at a free online concert titled "SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express@Kwangya" on Saturday at 1 p.m.

This photo provided by SM Entertainment shows its new female supergroup GOT the beat. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

