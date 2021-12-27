Go to Contents
Samsung Heavy wins 240 bln won LNG ship order in Latin America

10:52 December 27, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Monday it has received a 240 billion won (US$202 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas ship for a shipper in Latin America by 2024.

The company did not provide the name of the shipper.

With the latest order, Samsung Heavy has achieved $12.2 billion worth of orders this year, exceeding its annual order target of $9.1 billion amid the pandemic.

This year, Samsung Heavy said it has received orders to build 22 LNG carriers, 44 container carriers and 14 crude oil ships.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
