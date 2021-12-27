LG Display to unveil cutting-edge OLED display products at CES 2022
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, said Monday it will show off transparent OLED displays at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week, as part of efforts to present technological innovations that can transform the spaces where people live and work.
Among the versatile lineup of transparent OLED screens that will go on display during the event, slated from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, include the OLED Shelf, Smart Window, Show Window and Shopping Managing Showcase, the company said.
The OLED Shelf consists of two displays, with one mounted on top of the other, and can be used as a shelf, a screen or an art frame displaying a piece of artwork when the Always On Display mode is turned on.
Its Smart Window can be used for presentations and video calls in offices. It can save spaces otherwise taken up by sizable computer monitors or TVs.
Its Show Window, consists of four 55-inch transparent OLED displays, and Shopping Managing Showcase mounted on top of a wooden stand, are both designed to be used in shopping malls or department stores, and can offer shoppers differentiated and new shopping experiences, the company said.
Its multi-purpose screens will enable businesses to showcase products or display other shopping information, while complementing interior design.
LG Display is the world's sole provider of large-size transparent OLED displays, which first emerged in 2014.
In 2019, the company commercialized a 55-inch full high-definition transparent OLED display with 40% transmittance, which is used in various public and commercial spaces, including shopping malls, museums and subway trains.
Transparent, self-emissive OLED panels are thin and light in their design, they do not require separate backlight units, and have abundant uses in diverse industries, the company said.
According to research by Boston Consulting Group, the transparent OLED screen market is projected to grow to US$2.7 billion in 2025 and $10 billion in 2030.
The display maker said it will also showcase two new product concepts during the global electronics show -- "Virtual Ride" and "Media Chair" featuring flexible OLED screens.
The Virtual Ride is a "futuristic" indoor bicycle with three vertical 55-inch OLED displays in front of and above it, the company said, giving users an "immersive view both forward and above."
The Media Chair, which combines a 55-inch OLED TV display and a recliner, allows a user to relax while enjoying various entertainment programs. Its screen can rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations, the company said.
