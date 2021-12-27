Electricity demand hits new wintertime high
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's electricity demand set a new wintertime high Monday as the country was gripped by the coldest weather so far this season, the energy ministry said.
Peak power demand had reached 90,708 mega watts as of 5 p.m., as lower-than-normal temperatures lead to increased electricity use for heating, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
This season's first cold wave warning was issued in the greater Seoul area and many other parts of the country over the weekend, with temperatures in the wider Seoul plummeting to as low as minus 15.5 C on Sunday, the lowest in 41 years.
Monday's lowest temperature in the greater Seoul area was 12.9 C.
