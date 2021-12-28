Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

N. Korean leader convenes key party meeting to discuss policy issues

06:12 December 28, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has kicked off a key party meeting, its state media said Tuesday, amid expectations the session could serve as a venue to unveil Pyongyang's major policy directions for the new year.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over the first-day session of a plenary of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee held the previous day in Pyongyang, according to the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun.

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK