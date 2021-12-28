N. Korean leader convenes key party meeting to discuss policy issues
06:12 December 28, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has kicked off a key party meeting, its state media said Tuesday, amid expectations the session could serve as a venue to unveil Pyongyang's major policy directions for the new year.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over the first-day session of a plenary of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee held the previous day in Pyongyang, according to the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun.
