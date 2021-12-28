Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Utility bills to be raised shortly after presidential election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea secures 1 mln COVID-19 pills (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 pills to be brought into S. Korea in mid-Jan. (Donga llbo)
-- COVID-19 pills to be first given to high-risk group in mid-Jan. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Electricity bills to be raised after presidential election next year (Segye Times)
-- Self-employed protest tough social distancing rules (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Next March to see rise in gas, electricity rates after presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 pills to be prescribed next year (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't declares property prices will be reduced ahead of presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Old stores on brink of closing after two-year coronavirus crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Supply of apartments in private sector likely to increase by 60 pct next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Covid treatments will be coming to Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea approves Pfizer oral drug (Korea Herald)
-- Will COVID pills help relieve wave of infections? (Korea Times)
(END)