(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 28)

North Korean missiles also raise alarm. The country developed several types of short-range missiles, including ones that are difficult to intercept and ones that can be tipped with warheads. North Korea now aims to deter the U.S. from sending reinforcements to South Korea in an emergency with its ICBMs that can strike as far as the U.S. mainland. Military analysts are warning against the possibility of its tactical nuclear weapons breaking our defense line. Pointing to the comparative weakness of our military, General Abrams advised Seoul to acquire tactical strike capabilities and develop integrated missile defense systems.