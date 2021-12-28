Yonhap News Summary
Biden signs U.S. defense budget bill with call to keep USFK troops intact
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a U.S. defense budget bill that calls on his administration to maintain the troop level of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) at the current level.
The National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law, less than two weeks after the Senate approved it in a 89-10 vote. The House of Representatives had also approved the bill earlier this month.
Consumer sentiment worsens in December amid virus resurgence
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer sentiment index dropped for the first time in four months in December due to concerns over the resurgence of the coronavirus, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) came to 103.9 in December, down 3.7 points from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
New COVID-19 cases drop below 4,000 for 1st time in nearly a month
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 4,000 for the first time in 28 days Tuesday due partly to antivirus restrictions and fewer tests over the weekend, but the number of critical cases remained high.
The country added 3,865 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 615,532, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
SEOUL -- The Navy will receive an upgraded destroyer Tuesday, after nearly a year of refurbishment aimed at strengthening anti-submarine and other capabilities, the state arms procurement agency said.
The 3,200-ton KDX-I destroyer, Eulji Mundeok, was sent for the upgrade in January. It is now equipped with the latest towed array sonar system designed to reinforce anti-submarine capabilities, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said.
Police open probe into resume falsification allegations involving wife of Yoon
SEOUL -- Police launched an investigation Tuesday into allegations that the wife of Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, falsified credentials on her resume for teaching jobs.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has taken over the complaints filed against Yoon's wife, Kim Keon-hee, and planned to hold an interview Wednesday afternoon with civic group officials who filed the complaints, officials said
Gov't to lift restrictions on urea solution sales as supply stabilizes
SEJONG -- The government will lift restrictions on sales of urea solution as the supply of the essential fluid used in diesel vehicles to cut emissions has been stabilized, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea had struggled to cope with a shortage of urea solution after China imposed export curbs on urea to ease domestic supply bottlenecks. The government has imposed curbs on where and how much of the solution can be sold in a way to ease its shortage.
Seoul stocks turn tad higher late Tuesday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks turned slightly higher late Tuesday morning, paring earlier losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 1.56 points, or 0.05 percent, to 3,001.11 as of 11:20 a.m.
Number of businesses gains 17.8 pct over 5 years
SEJONG -- The number of businesses in South Korea rose nearly 18 percent over the past five years as almost all industrial sectors posted gains, data showed Tuesday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy had a total of 6,013,000 businesses as of the end of 2020, up 17.8 percent from five years earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
