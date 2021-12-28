Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
SEOUL -- South Korea called Tuesday for Japan's retraction of a push to list a former mine linked to wartime forced labor as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, calling it "very deplorable."
Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs has reportedly been pushing to register the Sado mine on the coveted list where Koreans were forced into hard labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
-----------------
N. Korea pushes back after U.S. keeps it on state sponsors of terrorism list
SEOUL -- North Korea hit back Tuesday at a recent U.S. decision to retain it on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, accusing Washington of having engaged in terrorist acts under the pretext of "counterterrorism."
Earlier this month, the State Department unveiled its annual Country Reports on Terrorism 2020, which kept the North on the list, along with Iran and Syria.
-----------------
S. Korea to double electric, hydrogen cars in 2022 in net zero emission drive
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to double the number of electric and hydrogen vehicles on its roads next year as part of efforts to achieve its goal of net zero carbon emission by 2050.
The government will seek to bring up the number of electric and hydrogen cars in use to about 500,000 in 2022, from the current level of about 248,000 units, the environment and four other ministries said in their joint announcement of policy plans for next year.
-----------------
Apple hints at submitting compliance plans on in-app payment law
SEOUL -- Apple could submit its compliance plans for a new South Korean law that bans app store operators from forcing in-app payment systems on developers, industry sources said Tuesday.
The new law went into effect in September, making South Korea the first country in the world to introduce such curbs on in-app billing policies of Apple and Google.
------------------
Moon says new southeastern railroads can play part in East Asia railway bloc
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday a set of new railroads, poised to open in the country's southeastern region, can play a key role in an East Asia railway bloc that extends to Europe.
Moon made the remarks during a launching ceremony of a railway network connecting major cities in North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang provinces. Under the plan, four railroads will run over a stretch of 142.2 kilometers linking Daegu, Yeongcheon, Gyeongju, Ulsan and Busan.
------------------
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
SEOUL -- The global TV sensation "Squid Game" will likely return not only with season 2 but also with season 3, its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said Tuesday.
"I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3," Hwang said in an online interview with Korean broadcaster KBS. "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."
------------------
S. Korea to begin project for solid-fuel space rocket next year
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to embark on a civilian-military project next year to design a solid-fuel space launch vehicle under a broad initiative to develop the country's space defense industry, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.
At a policy forum, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) unveiled the initiative consisting of 24 key tasks aimed at locally developing cutting-edge technologies, nurturing the space industry and strengthening civilian-military cooperation.
------------------
Seoul shares end higher on foreign, institutional buying
SEOUL -- Seoul shares closed higher on Tuesday as foreign and institutional investors scooped up market heavyweights following overnight U.S. gains. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) went up 20.69 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,020.24 points.
(END)