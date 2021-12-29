N. Korea's party plenary discusses rural development on 2nd-day session
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over the second-day session of a major party plenary and discussed measures to improve the country's rural sector, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
During the meeting held Tuesday, Kim "set forth medium- and long-term development strategies and major tasks for attaining the grand goal of rural development in line with the realistic conditions and the requirement of the times," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korea opened the 4th Plenary Meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's 8th Central Committee on Monday amid expectations Pyongyang could unveil its new policy directions on the economy and foreign affairs for the new year.
The KCNA report said "the meeting is continuing the discussion of the agenda items," indicating a third-day session would continue.
It is still unclear for how long the party gathering will last as the North has not made public the exact schedule. Previous plenary meetings were held between one and four days.
