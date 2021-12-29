Korean-language dailies

-- No progress on launching special probe into Daejang-dong scandal, parties using it for political interests (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon gov't praises itself for 4 1/2 years of achievements (Kookmin Daily)

-- Japan pushing to list mine linked to wartime forced labor as UNESCO World Heritage site, S. Korea urges retraction (Donga llbo)

-- Debt of small businesses soared to 50 tln won last year, while gov't gave 8 tln won in subsidies (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Little progress on probes into presidential candidates Lee, Yoon; experts call for swift conclusion (Segye Times)

-- Justice minister gives guidelines on probe into Yoon's wife (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. eases quarantine measures for COVID-19 patients, France enforces distance working (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon says Lee's suggestion for discussions 'political offence by criminal' (Hankyoreh)

-- Small merchants take out 300 trillion won of loans to overcome COVID-19 difficulties (Hankook libo)

-- 'S&P 500 surges 30 pct this year but to stop short of rising 3 pct next year' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Retail investors sell 3 trillion won to avoid transfer tax (Korea Economic Daily)

