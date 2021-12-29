(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 29)

A repeated negative reaction to television debates from opposition People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is not desirable. After receiving a request from a panelist in a debate hosted by a YouTube channel last weekend to join in a policy debate with his rival Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), Yoon nearly refused it. "It always ends in a fight. Because of endless attacks on one another and their defense, it is difficult to explain one's own thought," he said. "Haven't you seen that in the 16 rounds of television debate I had with my rivals in the primary?" After the DP criticized Yoon for refusing a debate, Yoon retorted by demanding Lee first accept an investigation of the Daejang-dong development scandal, which Lee was directly or indirectly involved in as Seongnam mayor, to clear deepening suspicions.