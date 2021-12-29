(2nd LD) CIO checked phone logs of 70 opposition lawmakers: PPP
(ATTN: UPDATES number of lawmakers in paras 1 and 3; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The state anti-corruption investigation office has checked the phone logs of 70 lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), the party said Wednesday, accusing the powerful investigative agency of illegal surveillance.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has come under fire following revelations that it obtained the phone records of journalists, politicians and their family members in an alleged attempt to identify the source of leaks to the media.
In the latest update, the PPP said it found that a total of 70 of its 105 lawmakers in the 295-member National Assembly were subject to the surveillance. On Monday, the party identified only 39 lawmakers.
Floor leader Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon and chief policymaker Rep. Kim Do-eup were among those whose phone logs were checked. Seven aides to lawmakers were also on the list.
The PPP has demanded the CIO's chief step down, and called for the office's abolition.
PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol wrote on Facebook that if elected, he will demand accountability from those responsible for the CIO's "illegal actions."
"The reasons we need a change of government through the upcoming presidential election are growing one by one," he wrote. "The biggest reason is the CIO."
The CIO was launched in January as part of the Moon Jae-in administration's drive to reform the prosecution. The office is tasked with investigating corruption among senior public officials and their families.
Sources said the prosecution has opened a probe into CIO chief Kim Jin-wook over the alleged surveillance following a complaint filed by a civic group.
The civic group claimed the CIO looked into the phone records of some 70 journalists and private researchers, and accused the investigative body of abuse of power.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)