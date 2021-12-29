Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 27 more COVID-19 cases

10:33 December 29, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases, with all of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,207.

Of the new cases, 13 are from the Army, seven from the Air Force, four from the Navy and three from units under direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 257 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,411 are breakthrough cases.

Soldiers purchase tickets at a bus terminal in eastern Seoul, in the Oct. 3, 2021, file photo. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK