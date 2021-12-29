Go to Contents
FC Seoul sign midfielder Osmar to 2-yr extension

10:52 December 29, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul announced Wednesday they have signed veteran midfielder Osmar to a two-year extension.

The 33-year-old from Spain has spent seven seasons with the Seoul-based K League club.

In 280 career matches, Osmar has collected 22 goals and 12 assists.

In 2015, Osmar became the first foreign-born outfield player to play full time in every match of a season. The following season, he was named club captain, the first non-Korean player to wear the armband.

Long known for being a steady on-field general with passing skills, Osmar also made some cameo appearances as a center back in the latter part of the 2021 season.

FC Seoul finished seventh among 12 clubs in the K League 1 this year, thanks to a late push under new head coach An Ik-soo after toiling in last place with his predecessor, Park Jin-sub, in charge.

This image provided by FC Seoul on Dec. 29, 2021, shows the K League 1 club's Spanish midfielder Osmar, following his two-year contract extension. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

