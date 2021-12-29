Korean Series champions KT Wiz sign ex-MVP Park Byung-ho in free agency

Park will most likely hit behind Kang Baek-ho, emerging as one of the KBO's best hitters at age 22. Kang flirted with a .400 batting average this year before finishing with a still-strong .347 mark, the third highest in the KBO. He also knocked in a career-high 102 runs to rank second overall in the category. Kang was also inside the top five in hits, doubles, walks, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

